Madeline Jenkins

She was born in Pemberton, West Virginia to the late Levi Mark Sturgill and Edyth Ingells Tucker Sturgill. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Harrison Sturgill, Claude Levi Sturgill, William Lewis Sturgill and Walter Lee Sturgill; her sisters, Bessie Marie Sturgill Dempsey Jenkins, Margie Lucille Sturgill Shrader, Lillian Caroline Sturgill Buckland; and her son, Robert Wayne Jenkins, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne (Bob) Jenkins of Norton, Va. her daughter, Rebecca Carol Jenkins of Norton, Va.; eight grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Freddie Powers officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.

The family wishes to thank those individuals that provided care and assistance to Madeline for the last few weeks.