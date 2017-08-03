Lyleanne A. Hicks

She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Joyce A. Helton, great grandfathers, George T. Helton and J.T. Long.

She is survived by her loving mother, Heather Hicks, father, Jonathan Hicks, her big sister, Addalynn Hicks all of Surgoinsville, grandparents, Ursula Head (Tracy) of Sugoinsville, Bobby Caudill (Jennifer Laux) of Rogersville, Drusilla Long and Johnny Hicks of Greeneville, nanny, Judy Head.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Howard and Minnie Horne Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Jonathan Hicks, Bobby Caudill, Stacy Head, and Ryan Monroe. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com .