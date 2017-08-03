Lisa Lynn Ward

Born in Jackson, Mississippi on November 3, 1959, a daughter of Peggy Jean Avera of Kingsport and the late Burgess H. Hardin, she had resided in this area most of her life. She attended Sullivan Central High School. Lisa was a homemaker and attended New Hope Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, sister and friend who loved her family, loved playing her guitar and singing and making music. Lisa was a special caregiver to her parents and was fearless in life.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oncology Center and Dr. Scott Cowen.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Westley, and stepfather, David Avera.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 20 years, Harry Ward; mother, Peggy Jean Avera of Blountville; siblings, LuAnn Peery and husband, Raymond of Bristol, TN, Burgess Hardin and wife, Linda of Blountville, and Lynda Perry and husband, Joe of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Butch Rainero and Kay Crutchfield.

The family will receive friends from 2-4:00 pm on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Richard Willis officiating.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Wellmont Cancer Institute, Kingsport, Patient Assistance Fund, 4485 W. Stone Suite 200, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Friends in Need, www.friendsinneed.org .