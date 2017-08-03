Jacqueline Maurine Collins

Jacqueline was employed by Lab Corp of America, serving in the medical profession for several years. She was of the Pentacostal faith. Jackie was born on August 29th, 1957 to Andrew and Myrtle Bray Owens in Norton, VA, the youngest of 8 children and resided in Stonega, VA for her younger years.

Preceding Jacqueline in death were her parents, Andrew and Myrtle Owens, her brothers, Arthur and Ronnie Owens, and her sisters, Annette Evans and Thelma Evans. Surviving Jacqueline are her loving husband and best friend, Jimmy Collins, McCalla, Alabama, her sons, Jimmy Dwayne Collins, Chattanooga, TN, and Shawn Allen Collins, McCalla, Alabama. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brett Collins, Big Stone Gap, VA, Makayla Collins, McCalla, AL, Karah Dingus, McCalla, AL; great-grandson, Paxton Collins, Duffield, VA, her brothers, Lucky Owens and wife Katherine, Stonega, VA, Jimmy Owens and wife, Norma, Keokee, VA, her sister, Denia Kobylareyk and husband, Mike, Stonega,VA, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on Saturday August 5th, 2017 from 12 Noon to 1:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel, 618 Wood Ave. West, Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral will be held following visitation at 1:00 pm with Brother Lonnie Townsend officiating with special music by The Mabe Chapel Singers. Burial will follow in The American Legion Cemetery, Powell Valley Road, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Jacqueline Collins.

You may go online to visit the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com .