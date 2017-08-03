He was a graduate of Fall Branch High School. Jackie had worked at TN Eastman prior to joining the US Army. He retired as a SGM (Sergeants Major) following 24 years of service to our country. Following his retirement from the US Army he worked at Tri Cities Aviation for 10 years. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. “Pete” Smith and Marie Compton Smith.

Jackie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie Smith; 2 daughters, Lisa Finch and husband, Arlington, and Brandy Smith Keyt and husband, Dale; son, Jeff Smith and wife, Conni; 9 grandchildren, Sarah, Nathan, Lonnie, Dean, Dale Jr., Mason, Jennifer, Joshua and Jack Ray; 4 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Charly, Bristol and Isla; 2 brothers, Jerry Smith and wife, Saundra, and Tom Smith and wife, Pam; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Tennessee Army National Guard Honor Guard.

