He was born May 6, 1949 in Saltville, VA to the late, James and Helah Adams Graybeal. Jack was a loving and caring man who had a great sense of humor. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, listening to music and making metal sculptures. Jack was especially fond of his nieces and nephews. He also had a passion for dogs and cats. Jack was a devout and astute student of the Holy Scriptures. Mr. Graybeal retired from Daniels Construction Company as a welder following twenty years of service. He was a 1967 graduate of Blountville High School and a member of the V.F.W. # 4933 Boone Dam Post where had served as an officer. Jack was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Charles Graybeal and his sister, Cosette Graybeal Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Jim Graybeal and wife, Roselle; nieces, Alicia Hyland and Helah Beth Spain; nephews, Rocky, Aaron and Adam Graybeal; special “fur baby”, Oreo.

A Memorial Service will be held in the main room at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the VFW Post 4933 Boone Dam, 830 Minga Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663. A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at VA National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN at a later date.

The care of Jack Graybeal and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.