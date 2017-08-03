Hugh L. Babb

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Hugh then married his wife Anne and they celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2013. They made their home in Kingsport where they reared their two daughters. His career spanned over25 years with Mason & Dixon Lines in the Traffic and Logistics department, and he was subsequently employed with the Department of Human Services for the State of Tennessee.

Hugh thoroughly loved life and embraced any and all new adventures. He enjoyed all types of music, was an excellent table tennis player, and taught many of his friends and family to play the game. He liked to run, bicycle, and go to the gym. He joined a drum circle when he was over 80 and attended many sporting and community events throughout his entire life.

He and his late wife Anne were very dedicated to their church family at St. Matthew United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Hugh was always interested in his family genealogy and was the driving force behind the relocation and restoration of his family’s 1790s log home. Today, it is known as the Babb Homestead and sits in downtown Greeneville, TN, adjacent to the Andrew Johnson Historical Site.

He took particular joy in his three grandsons, Eric, Jon, and Spencer.

Mr. Babb was preceded in death by his wife, Anne, his father and mother, Carl and Anna Babb, and brother, Kenneth Babb.

He is survived by his daughters Brenda McCroskey and Katherine Wust, grandsons Eric Wust, Spencer Wust, and Jon McCroskey. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Marilyn Cress, sister-in-law Betty Cornett. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Reverend Ray Amos, Jr. and the Reverend Randall Wright officiating.

A graveside service will be held Monday August 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Union Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9930 Kingsport Highway, Greene County, TN. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Matthew United Methodist Church, 2505 Nathan Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.