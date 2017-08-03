Frieda Stansberry Burke

Frieda graduated Dungannon High School in 1968 and moved to Roanoke to start her 30 year career with C & P Telephone (AT&T), now Verizon. After retiring she moved to Smith Mountain Lake where she enjoyed gardening, reading and working puzzles. She is the mother of the boys that started The Ice Cream Boat on Smith Mountain Lake. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bill Burke; two sons, Travis Burke and wife, Alison, and Ryan Burke; three sisters, June Franklin and husband, Earnie; Krista Stansberry and Sue Tiller; two brothers, Tommy and Robert Stansberry; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in her memory.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Resurrection Catholic Church with Deacon Chris Barrett officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. till the time of the service. A reception will immediately follow in the church social hall.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.