Carlos Bright

A visitation will take place on Friday (August 4, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church (150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN) or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday (August 5, 2017) at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Fletcher, officiating. Music will be provided by the Perry Voices. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Walther Graham, Sr., Michael Graham, Robert Graham, Gary Graham, Houston Graham, Billy Rhea, Junior Pitts, Jason Persinger, Jonathan Morelock. Honorary pallbearers will be William Graham, Michael Graham, Keith Ragsdale, Mike Ragsdale, Fred Ragsdale, Wade Childress, Jon Hurley, Shad Graham, and Walter Graham, Jr.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 305 Hedge Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bright family.