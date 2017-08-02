LECANTO, FL - Rose Ella Prillhart passed July 1, 2017 at her residence, Brentwood Retirement Center in Lecanto, FL.

Affectionately known to all as “Nana”, she passed away in the early morning hours surrounded by the company of her loving family after a long battle with various illnesses and under the care of Hospice. She had been a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN until moving to Florida in 2005. She lived a long and eventful 89 years and was pre-deceased by her husband, Lee Prillhart, as well as her parents, Morrison Miller and Lois Stevens Miller Prillhart.

Although her health had been failing for some time, she enjoyed daily updates to keep her in the loop of everything that was going on with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her daughter Patty Wheelock and son-in-law Jim Wheelock who have always been deeply devoted to her and her care. Rose Ella has one brother, Edward T. Miller (wife Joyce). She was blessed with two grandchildren (Dena Wheelock Emery & husband Dave Emery and Ronnie Wheelock & wife Miranda Wheelock), as well as several great-grandchildren (Brandon Emery & wife Laura Emery, Jessica Wheelock, Haleigh Wheelock, Ben Emery, Caitlyn Emery and Tyler Wheelock) who all loved her immensely. She also had numerous nieces and nephews. And, of course, there are those special people (you know who you are) that she “adopted” as part of her extended family that gave her much added joy.

Although the family is trying to cope with the sadness of losing their beloved Nana at this time, they are comforted knowing that she is truly in a better place and she is with her loved ones that have gone before her. They also know that she is no longer in pain and she can be her feisty self and will get to dance with their Papa again!

The family would appreciate your prayers for comfort during this time and encourage each of you to spend time with your loved ones to build your memory banks as they were all very fortunate to be able to do.

Visitation will be held at the Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660 on August 5 at 12:00pm, with a service scheduled for 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, to the Children and Youth Fund at 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast at P.O. Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. Arrangements under the direction of Fero Funeral Home with Crematory, Beverly Hills, FL.