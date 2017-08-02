Randy Green

KINGSPORT - Randy Errol Green, age 51, of Kingsport, departed this life on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at his home. He was born July 5, 1966 in Warner Robbins, Georgia to Jack Errol Green and Carol Lynch. On August 16, 1997, Randy married the love of his life Lora Roller Green. He was a member of Life Point Church and a veteran of The United States Navy. Randy was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Randy leaves behind to mourn his passing his loving wife of 20 years, Lora Green; his parents: Jack Errol Green and wife Cherri of Dothan, Alabama and Carol Lynch of Elizabethton, Tennessee; two sons: Ross Short and wife Emily of Shelbyville, Indiana and Chasen Green and wife Connie of Dothan, Alabama; one daughter: Taylor Colley and husband Justin of Blountville, Tennessee; one brother: Wayne Green of Goose Creek, South Carolina; two sisters: Kelli Harris of Dothan, Alabama and Karol Ann Boulware and husband James of Opelika, Alabama; two grandchildren: Ethan Short and Isabel Short; father-in-law Larry Roller and mother-in-law Judy Roller of Kingsport.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Randy Errol Green will be conducted on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Bess officiating. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. in the garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park with Doug Bland, Kaleb Shipley, Jason Deckery, Glen Keplinger, Corey Bare and David Markland serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Ben Leonard, Thomas Moore, Elliott Welch, Fred Smith, Chris Coker and Duane Medley. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Hammond Post #3 in Kingsport and American Legion Post #265 in Gate City. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Point Church Building Fund 354 Shadowtown Road Suite 190 of Blountville, Tennessee 37617.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the doctors and nurses of KHO, the staff of Wilcox Hall W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center and the doctors and staff of Amedisys Hospice for all their care and dedication during Randy’s illness.

