Michael “Big Mike” Rowe

Big Mike was a loving and caring husband, father, son and grandfather who enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. He drove a truck for 34 years before his retirement. Big Mike’s greatest passion was riding his motorcycle and the time riding with family and friends all over.

Big Mike was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jenny Rowe.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Toni Rowe; sons, Tony Rowe, Michael Rowe, Jr. and wife Christa; father, Skip Rowe; four stepchildren; Sarah Allen, Jake Allen, Shelby Hale, and Cody Allen; twelve grandchildren and three coming soon; brother, Chris Rowe and wife Gwen; sister, Missy Huffman and husband Billy; his parents; special friends, Dave Williams and Jason Rice and many more; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2pm on Friday, August 4, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mike Garland officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to bigmikerowe@gofundme.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Indian Path Medical Center, Dr. Elizabeth Smith, Dr. Jennifer Lord and Dr. Celso Ebeo for their care and support.

