Joseph Bruce Beverly

Joseph served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. After his service he studied accounting and worked at PET Dairy and AFG Greenland Plant in Church Hill. He was a faithful member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Kingsport.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Minnie Beverly; brothers, John Allen Beverly, Curtis Beverly, and Robert Beverly.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Oma Lee Beverly; son, Bruce Beverly; daughter, Joy Kindle and husband Bob; sisters, June Kelly and George Ann Leprad; special friend, Mike Bays, along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of church friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Bob Lewis, Bro. Mike Bays, and Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Beverly family.