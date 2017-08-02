James (Jim) W. (Wally) Yates

He was raised in Peninsula, OH and moved to Wise in 1975 after graduation from Woodridge High School. Two months later he and his soulmate Dianne married.

Wally, as he was known by his friends, was not only a passionate deer hunter and fisherman, he also invented Feet Heat many years ago, a product line with 12 patents that are enjoyed by countless outdoorsmen today. He loved fishing in Alaska, storytelling during weekly Saturday night cookouts with friends and traveling around the world. Wally met no stranger, everyone knew he was truly ‘one in a million’. It is no surprise that he was a top National Sales Manager of North America for Heat Max, Inc. where he was employed the past 15 years. He completed his long list of bucket items, including getting his private pilot license and building his dream farm. Wally lived by the motto ‘hold’ er wide open’ and he lived his life doing just that.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and James Yates.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Dianne Yates; daughters, Kristen Newsom and Nicki Mullins and husband Jeremy of Wise; grandchildren, Makayla and McKenna Powers and Anya Mullins of Wise; his brothers, Brad and wife Lisa of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Tim and wife Mary of Surgoinsville, TN; sister, Gloria and husband Rick of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; mother-in-law, Anne Walbeck of Columbus, OH; brother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s, David Walbeck and wife Lori of Brighton, MI, Kim Grube and husband Mark of Columbus, OH; many loved nieces, nephews and a host of many other close relatives and friends.

Funeral services for James Wally Yates will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Ministers Michael Wright and Jeff Reynolds officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Committal services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southeastern Assistance In Health Care, CTCA, 600 Celebrate Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265; Attention, Memorial Contribution for James Yates. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

