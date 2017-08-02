Helen Francis Mitchell passed on into the arms of her Lord at the age of 78, surrounded by family this Friday, July 28, 2017. Born November 12, 1938 in Eccles, WV, daughter of the late Elsworth and Novella Redden, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Bud” Mitchell, sister, Carol Redden, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Diane Mitchell.

Helen was a retired hairstylist and homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family. A true redhead, she will be remembered for her feisty spirit and incredibly loving heart. She was also a dutiful member of Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport for over 50 years.

Helen’s life will forever be cherished by her surviving siblings: Jean Marlow, Sheila Kopchu, and Elsworth Redden, Jr.; children: Dr. Judaun Alison and husband Dr. Harold Alison, Dr. Gary Mitchell, and Eddie Mitchell and wife Melinda Mitchell; grandchildren: Amanda Wilson, Mary Caitlin Alison, Rachel Alison, Rebekah Alison, Sarah Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell, William Mitchell, Emily Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell, Jessica Mitchell, and Isaac Mitchell; and three great grandchildren: Alexa Wilson, Cora Cradic, and Thea Cradic.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1:00 on Saturday, August 5th, at Temple Baptist Church, Kingsport. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 with Pastor Scott Young officiating and her burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts and, as you would always say, we love you more than diamonds and gold.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Mitchell Family.