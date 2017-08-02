Hazel DeVault Anderson

The Anderson Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Thursday, 8/3/2017 at Wheeler United Methodist Church and services to follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. A Committal Service will be held on Friday, 8/4/2017 at East Tennessee Cemetery 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617

Honorary Pallbearers will be Hazel’s Church Circles of Wheelers United Methodist Church and Pallbearers will be Family and friends.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Anderson Family.