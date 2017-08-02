Geraldine Williams

She was a member of Tricities Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing and making crafts. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending her life with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Billy Williams; daughters, Sandra Byington and husband, Fred, of Kingsport, and Tonya Freels and husband, Randy, of Lenoir City; 4 grandchildren, Corey Freels and wife, Amanda, Brandon Byington, Billy Byington and fiance’, Jade Gehrke, and Chancelor Freels and fiance’, Hayley Parkerson; one special great-grandchildren, Evelyn Freels; special friend and caregiver, Cecilia Trammel of Kingsport; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville. Grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Myositis Association located at 1940 Duke St. Suite 200, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Williams family.