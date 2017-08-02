He was a lifelong resident of the Bloomingdale Community. Early in his career, he started construction with Congressman Jimmy Quillen. He became co-owner and operator of Murray/Bright Construction. Following retirement, he continued to follow his passion for construction by working with Lyman Hicks for several years. Carlos loved to farm and was well known for his “homemade” sausage. He enjoyed going to the Kingsport Livestock Auction and area flea markets. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Bright attended Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, David Bright; parents, Ed and Gracie (Doran) Bright; a sister, Estelle Ragsdale; his brother-in-law, Jack Childress.

Carlos Bright is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann (Graham) Bright; his children, Pam (Tim) Earles, Brenda Taylor, Raymond Bright, Robert (Sheila) Bright, April (Gabe) Parks; his grandchildren, Alaina (Jason) Persinger, Jessica Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Whitney (Jonathan) Morelock, Alison (Billy) Rhea, Gracie Bright, Hayden Parks, and Avery Parks; great grandchildren, Austin Persinger, Ethan Persinger, Bryant Taylor, Payton Morelock, Kyndall Morelock, Annie Kate Rhea, and Billy Rhea, Jr.; his sisters, Mabel Bright, Pat (Clarence) Hurley, and Mauddean Childress; his special friends, Sam Hurd, Dan Taylor, and Don Castle along with several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Friday (August 4, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church (150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN) or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday (August 5, 2017) at Good Shepherd Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Fletcher, officiating. Music will be provided by the Perry Voices. A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Walther Graham, Sr., Michael Graham, Robert Graham, Gary Graham, Houston Graham, Billy Rhea, Junior Pitts, Jason Persinger, Jonathan Morelock. Honorary pallbearers will be William Graham, Michael Graham, Keith Ragsdale, Mike Ragsdale, Fred Ragsdale, Wade Childress, Jon Hurley, Shad Graham, and Walter Graham, Jr.

A special thank-you goes out to Indian Path Medical Center 4th floor and the ICU staff and especially to Dr. Campbell for the special care given to Carlos Bright.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 305 Hedge Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.

