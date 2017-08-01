The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Brother Roy Lane officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to ICU staff of Indian Path Medical Center, especially Cody, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 2002 Brookside Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660

The care of William “Fred” Cross and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.