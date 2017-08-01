Patricia “Penny” Little

Her family and friends loved her, but God loved her best and called her home on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Penny was a former employee of Flatwoods Job Corp. Before relocating to Knoxville, TN “Penny” was a very active and committed member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Coeburn, VA. After relocating to Knoxville, it was her desire to continue her faithfulness and she did so through her commitment at Divine Worship Christian Center under the pastorate of Bishop Chris Holloway, Sr.

She is preceded in death by her Mother Jearldine Thomas; Step Father, Robert Mooney; husband Boyce Little; Son Lee “Snapper” Thomas. Aunt’s, Janie Barron, Frances Thomas. Uncle’s; Melvin Thomas, Norman Thomas, Henry Thomas, Garland Thomas, and Harry Thomas. Also, her cousins; Shelia Diane Fisher and Wallace Foster, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory; devoted daughter Darlene (Raymond) Holloway, step children Boyce (Teri) Little, Jr. and Chantilly (Eric) Snelling. Brother, Joe (Renee) Freeman. Devoted Aunt, Joann Foster. Devoted Nieces and Nephew, grandchildren, Desmond McBee, Destin Mitchell, Deja Harris, Nasir Harris, Jaden Holloway, and Jasiah Michaux. Also, three great nieces, a great nephew, cousins, family, and friends too numerous to name.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 4, 2017 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn. Funeral Services will follow at 3 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Bishop Chris Holloway and Rev. Solomon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinch River Baptist Association Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.