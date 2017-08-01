Linda G. Starnes

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.

A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. The family request no food be brought to the home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Starnes family.