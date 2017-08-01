SURGOINSVILLE - James Edison McLain, age 72, of Surgoinsville, went to be with his Jesus on Friday, July 28, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center due to complications following surgery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Christian Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Evan Arnold and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at North Fork Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #3/265. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.