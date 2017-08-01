Hazel DeVault Anderson

Hazel was born in Kingsport and a resident of Sullivan County most of her life. She has been a member of Wheeler United Methodist Church since 1957. She was very active in the Women’s Ministry and Sunday School. She was also a volunteer in Bristol Memorial Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her Mother: Nell Coates (1985) and Brothers: Clifford DeVault and Jimmy Coates

She is survived by her loving Spouse: Melton A. “Skip” Anderson of Blountville; Daughters: Kim Tackett (Ben) of Chattanooga, TN., Tammy Anderson of Greenwood (Deb Sachs); Son: Steve Anderson (Debbie) of Chattanooga, TN. Sisters: Brenda Coates of Blountville, TN. and Kay McPherson (Claud) of Cincinnati, OH.; Brother: Jerry Coates of Blountville, TN., Five Grandchildren, Six Great-Grandchildren and several Nieces and Nephews.

The Anderson Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Thursday, 8/3/2017 at Wheeler United Methodist Church and services to follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. A Committal Service

will be held on Friday, 8/4/2017 at East Tennessee Cemetery 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Anderson Family.