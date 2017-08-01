Edith loved to travel and garden. Above all she loved her family and her church family. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Ida Kubillus, and several other family members.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Smith; daughter, Grace Miller and husband, Gary; brother-in-law, Bill Smith and wife Mary and their daughters; and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 725 Truxton Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Paul Becker officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 3 ,2017 at the Smith Family Farm, 1125 Bunker Rd., Duffield, VA. Chaplain Tom Edwards will be officiating.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and caregivers.

The care of Edith I. Smith and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.