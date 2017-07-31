Mr. Cross enjoyed fishing, yard work, Nascar, UT Football, and repairing anything his boys would break. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He retired from the Kingsport Press with over 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Ruby Chapman Cross; and a sister, Betty Jean Cross.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Frances Cross; sons, Bill Cross, Steve Cross and wife Robin, Gary Cross and wife, Josie; sisters, Carolyn Blackwell and husband Elmer, Judy Perian and husband, Winston; brother, Ray Cross and wife Jean, Bobby Cross, Sr., Willie Cross and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Rachel Cross, Heather Overbay, Michael Cross, and Sara Hull; four great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbors, and friends also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Brother Roy Lane officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to ICU staff of Indian Path Medical Center, especially Cody, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care, 2002 Brookside Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660

The care of William “Fred” Cross and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.