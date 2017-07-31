Nannie Genette Bright McMurray

She was born January 18, 1920 in Scott County, Virginia to the late James Bright and the late Bertie Bright. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Hurbert McMurray; her son Douglas McMurray; brothers: Forrest Bright, Jay Bright and Alvie Bright; sisters: Hesba Salyers, Minnie Suthers and Jewell Bartley.

Nannie lived the majority of her life in Sullivan County. She loved working outside in her yard and flowers. Nannie was an avid gardener. She was of the Baptist Faith and a born again Christian and attended Gunnings Baptist Church and Liberty Chapel.

Nannie leaves behind to mourn her passing three daughters: Carolyn Hilton of Kingsport, Aleta Long and husband James of Kingsport and Barbara Guinn and husband Jerry of Bristol; Buddy Hilton who was like a son; Brothers: Grady Bright and wife Sue of Blountville and Dewey Bright and wife Alena of Kingsport; Pam Fleenor who was like a granddaughter; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Nannie McMurray will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Garden of Love at East Lawn Memorial Park with Shane Long, Chris Carter, Kevin Long, Benjamin Meade, Michael Long, and Donnie Shaffer serving as pallbearers. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Second Floor Nursing Staff at Bristol Memorial Hospital, Dr. Rupe and Dr. Patrick for the care they have shown during Nannie’s illness.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com