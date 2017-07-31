Mary Elizabeth Helton

She retired from BASF as a Lab Tech. Mary loved her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a caregiver who took care of her mother and father and also at Chip Hale. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross Linkous and Emily Linkous; brother, James Michael Linkous.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Helton; sons, Jimmy Smith and wife Kate, David Smith and wife Mary and Ralph Smith and wife Melissa; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brother, Ross Linkous and wife Tammy; sisters, Alice Tanner and husband Chuck, Louise Birch, Ada Gagnon and husband P.J., Janice Dalida, Kathy Lyons and husband Dave, Ellen Argenzo and Margaret Bortell; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Thursday, August 3, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville with Rev. Powell Smith officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.