Linda G. Starnes

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles and Margie Monroe Grimm; sisters, Wanda Falin and Pauline Rogan; brother, Kenneth Grimm.

Linda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Billy Starnes; daughter, Angela McDaniel and husband Sean; son, Kenneth Starnes and wife Sydney; grandchildren, Cooper and Jackson Starnes and Finley and Everleigh McDaniel; sister, Wilma Namendorf; brother, Steward Grimm; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport.

A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. The family request no food be brought to the home.

The family would like to thank the staff at Select Specialty Hospital for the care and kindness shown to Linda during her illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Starnes family.