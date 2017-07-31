John Keith Tomlinson

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Roy Graves officiating. Blake Estes and Robyn Dill will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Tomlinson Cemetery, Purchase Ridge Community. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service. Tyler Tomlinson, Seth Dill, Richie Leighton, Christopher Leighton, Joshua Leighton, Justin Tomlinson, Terry Brown, Marty Phillips, Ed Taylor, Mark Roller, and Jeff Dill will serve as pallbearers. All4Christ Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunnyside Baptist Church Building Fund, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664

An online guest register is available for the Tomlinson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

