James Edison McLain

He was a man of strong Christian faith; a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the 4th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War in 1967-68. He was awarded many medals, including a Purple Heart, and was medically discharged after being severely wounded.

James was a master of many trades and a successful businessman, co-owning McLain Roofing, McLain Lumber and Sawmill, and McLain Inc. He was also an avid gardener, beekeeper, and farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Zetta McLain; sister, Delores McLain; and brother, Don McLain.

James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ada Looney McLain; daughter, Teresa Smiley and husband Robert; sons, Steven McLain and wife Angie, and Brian McLain and wife Heather; grandchildren, Evan Arnold, Landon Arnold, Evan Smiley, Timber McLain, Isaac McLain, Malory Fobber, and Tucker McLain; great grandchild, Emerson Cowan and the future Clay Arnold; brothers, Raymond McLain, Lloyd McLain, Lyons McLain, and Marlon McLain; sisters, Eva Burrell, Marie Bullis, Phyllis Dugger, and Avis Williams. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Christian Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Evan Arnold and Rev. Elser Bailey officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at North Fork Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #3/265. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.