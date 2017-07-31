Jack Taylor

A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Russell/Bishop Family Cemetery located at Natural Tunnel State Park. Roy Anderson, Johnny Quillen, Billy Bowen, Lloyd Love, Lonnie Rhoton, David Hill, Nelson Lawson, and Lynn Lawson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men from his Sunday School Class at Kaylor’s Chapel Central Baptist Church, Harry Moore, and Eric Stout. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com . Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.