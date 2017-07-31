Bureta Faye Powers

She was the daughter of the late Riley & Lizzie Sexton. A member of the Pine Camp Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are her husband, Henderson Ballard Powers; two sons, Mark Powers of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Shane (Sonya) Powers of Coeburn, Virginia; a daughter, Michelle (Mark) McClellan of St. Paul, Virginia; two grandchildren, Noelle McClellan, and Chantry Powers; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with the Rev. Curt Bond officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Virginia. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book on line.

Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, Virginia 24230 in charge of arrangements.