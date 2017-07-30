Reverend Donald Hunley, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at House of Refuge. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at the House of Refuge with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating. Toke Hensley Singers will provide music.

Graveside services will be following the services at Mann Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Matthew Hunley, Jack Hunley, Bubby Kilgore, Dallas Castle, Sr., Dallas Castle, Jr., Gary Hunley II, and Billy Ward will serve as pallbearers. Brandon Hunley, Nick Hunley, and Darvin Walls will serve as honorary pallbearers.

