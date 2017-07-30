Mary League Light

She was born in 1945 in Kingsport, TN, the daughter of Edmond H. League Sr. and Juanita Burton League. She was a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, TN. She loved spending time watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She also loved sweet Southern Gospel Music.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmond H. League Sr. and Juanita Burton League. Her daughter Penny Renee Light and one sister Imogene Ferguson.

Mary is survived by her loving husband Jim of 56 years, two sons Brian Light, Joshua Light and wife Mindie, 4 grandchildren, Alicia and husband Coty McMillian, Dalton Light, Caeden and McKynnah Light and 1 great grandson Jace McMillian. Brother, Edmond H. League Jr. and wife Betty of Spartanburg, SC, Sister Betty L. Fletcher of Jonesborough, TN and several special nieces, nephews and her many her dear friends.

A service to commemorate the life of Mary Light will be conducted at 2:00PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Clint Andrews officiating. She will be laid to rest in the garden of Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 with Tom McNutt, Steve Painter, David Sturgill, Dean Hill, Jeff Boatman and Chris Creech serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until the funeral hour at 2:00PM on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Dr. Gray, TN 37615.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com