John Keith Tomlinson

John was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 30, 1959 to Lucille and the late William Oliver Tomlinson.

In addition to his father, his sister, Vida Bennett, and brother-in-law, David Leighton preceded him in death.

John was greatly involved in his community. He loved his church family at Sunnyside Baptist where he was an usher and Upward basketball coach. He found great pleasures and fulfillment in his work at Phillips Concrete where he worked as a project manager/estimator. He received his Civil Engineering degree from the University of TN-Knoxville.

John deeply cherished his family. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Tomlinson, Kingsport, TN; mother, Lucille Tomlinson, Duffield, VA; son, Tyler Tomlinson and wife, Ashley, Bristol, TN with one grandchild on the way; daughter, Dakota Dill and husband, Seth, Kingsport, TN; brother, Richard Tomlinson and wife, Sharon, Piney Flats, TN; sisters, Margie Mitchell and husband, Richard, Colorado, Nancy McFarlan and husband, Sandy, Florida, and Sandra Leighton, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Roy Graves officiating. Blake Estes and Robyn Dill will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Tomlinson Cemetery, Purchase Ridge Community. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service. Tyler Tomlinson, Seth Dill, Richie Leighton, Christopher Leighton, Joshua Leighton, Justin Tomlinson, Terry Brown, Marty Phillips, Ed Taylor, Mark Roller, and Jeff Dill will serve as pallbearers. All4Christ Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunnyside Baptist Church Building Fund, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, TN 37664

