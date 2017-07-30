Mr. Falin was a native of Speers Ferry, Virginia but had spent most of his adult life in Hawkins County. He was a member of Mount Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church and was a retired employee of J. P. Stevens Plant. Mr. Falin was an avid collector of old photos and liked to display them throughout his home. He was a great father, grand-father, brother and friend to all.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Falin; his parents, James and Maudella Ramey Falin; brothers, Cecil and Billy Falin; sisters, Edith Williams and Betty Jane Bishop.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Falin and wife Teresa, Surgoinsville; James Falin, Kingsport; Dean Falin and wife, Emma, Church Hill; Step-son, Curtis “Butch” Berry and wife, Georgia, Church Hill; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great great grandson; 2 step grandchildren, sister, Barbara Butler, brothers, Roy Falin and Robert Falin all of Duffield, VA, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

Services will be conducted Sunday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM at Mount Mitchell Cemetery. Those desiring to go in procession should meet at funeral home by 1:15 PM.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Falin, Ricky Falin, Jeremy Mash, Brandon Butler, Michael Falin and Wade Falin.

