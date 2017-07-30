Jerry Lester “Mouse” Johnson

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Monday, July 31, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Shannon Powers officiating.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the gravesite at 12:20 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665.

