James Edgar Reeves

He had experienced declining health for several years, yet he never complained of any pain. He was a member of West View Baptist Church, where he loved to attend faithfully until declining health prevented his attendance. He was the oldest living member at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Bonnie Carmichael Reeves; sisters Mary Sue Collins, Bell Elkins, Ada Jones, Jean Roark, and Rhelda Forgety; brothers,Raymond, Cliff, Robert, and Bud Reeves.

Survivors include his sisters, Bennie Davis, Charlotte Ringley, and Gloria Williams and husband Dean all of Rogersville; brothers, Frank Reeves and wife Betty of Florida, and Mack Reeves and wife Ina of Rogersville; sisters-in-law,Dela Reeves, and Judy Reeves; and a great host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Eulogist Tom Davis and Rev. Dennis Hill officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.