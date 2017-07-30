He was both a lifelong resident of Rye Cove and a graduate of Rye Cove Memorial High School. Jack proudly served in the National Guard for over 10 years. He retired from Mead Paper/Willamette after 33 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed farming and gardening. Mr. Taylor spent many hours volunteering at the Virginia Defense Force. He also enjoyed working at Scott County Funeral Home, where he always greeted one with a smile. He was a faithful attendee at Kaylor’s Chapel Central Baptist Church. Jack’s true passion in life was singing and sharing God’s Word through song. He sang with Upward Way Quartet for more than 30 years, along with many other groups. He was preceded in death by his father, Miles Taylor, and his mother, Charlotte Durham Taylor; his twin brother, Joe Taylor; and six additional brothers and five sisters.

Jack Taylor is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 52 years, Dorothy Russell Taylor; a son, Robert Scott Taylor and wife, Carrie; step grandson, Eric Stout; sisters-in-law, Delores Durham, Velima Lawson and husband, Nelson; brother in law, David Hill; special friends, Lloyd Love, Lonnie Rhoton, Johnny Quillen, as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of additional friends.

The family would like to convey a special thank-you to Matthew, Lucas, Trish, Greg, Heather, and all of the nurses from the 2nd and 5th floor at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, as well as the Doctors and the caregivers at NHC for the special care given to Jack during his illness.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Scott County Funeral Home, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Kern and Pastor Wayne Baker, officiating. Music will be provided by Marsha Mullins and the Kaylor’s Chapel Central Baptist Church Choir. A graveside service will take place on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Russell/Bishop Family Cemetery located at Natural Tunnel State Park. Roy Anderson, Johnny Quillen, Billy Bowen, Lloyd Love, Lonnie Rhoton, David Hill, Nelson Lawson, and Lynn Lawson will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men from his Sunday School Class at Kaylor’s Chapel Central Baptist Church, Harry Moore, and Eric Stout. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com . Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.