Imogene Ruth Collette

Born in Knoxville Tennessee on August 29, 1934 to Raymond and Pearl Tipton, she was the seventh child of thirteen. Centered in the middle of her large and loving family was her favorite place to be. She was a beautiful example of God’s calming grace and her faith was her guiding light.

Imogene and her husband Delbert married on Sept 4, 1954. They richly enjoyed 57 years of marriage and lovingly raised three children David, Phyllis and Linda while residing in North Olmsted, Ohio. She was grandmother to Meghann, Evan, Shannon, Steven, Michelle and Heather. She adored her great grandchildren Nathaniel, Zachary, Jackson and Abigail. She was admired by many nieces and nephews.

Imogene and Delbert spent their retirement years in Church Hill, Tennessee surrounded by family, neighbors, and friends. She was active in her bible study group at First Baptist of Church Hill.

She is preceded in death by husband Delbert and son David. She is survived by daughters Phyllis Stetar (Charles) and Linda McDowell (Steve), brothers Sam (Dianne), Delbert (Helen) Phillip (Sheila) and sisters Onalee Herring (Norwood) and June O'Mary (Joe).

The family wishes to thank Signature Healthcare of East Louisville, Kentucky for their kind and compassionate care. She was loved by residents and staff, always lifting their spirits with her kind and gentle smile.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Tuesday August 1, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Kingsport, TN.

