Howard G. Tennyson

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11:30 am Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

The family is requesting, instead of flowers, donations to be made to the Volunteer Services, CLC Hospice and Patients Care at the James H. Quillen VA Hospital, Mountain Home, TN 37684, or the animal shelter of your choice.

Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the Tennyson family.