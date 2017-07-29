ROGERSVILLE - Roy Edward (Edd) Shanks, age 83, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 28, 2017, at home with loved ones by his side. He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church where he helped start the bus ministry and taught the Children’s Church. He was former pastor of Highland Baptist Church in Whitesburg.

He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U. S. Navy. He was a member of Overton Lodge #5 Free and Accepted Mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Shanks; sister, Doris Melton; sister-in-law, Helen Self Cavin.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Long Shanks; step-son, Todd Long and wife Betsy of Greeneville; step-daughters, Tessa Serex and husband Alain of Delaware, Sandra Foster and husband Scott of Morristown; grandchildren, Nickolas Foster, Gavin Long, Cedric Serex, and Coralee Serex; brother, George Shanks and wife, Mary Jo; several nieces and nephews and a host of great friends, family, and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at Highland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.