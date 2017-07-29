Donald was born in Winchester, VA on October 23, 1950 to the late Warren James and Emma Sue (Pendleton) Hunley.

In addition to his parents, his sister, Mary Swain and brothers, Odel Hunley and Kenny Hunley preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Anderson) Hunley, Ft. Blackmore; daughter, Suella Hunley Poole, Kingsport, TN; sons, Donald Hunley, Jr. and wife, Damaar, Kingsport, TN, James Hunley and wife, Michelle, Nickelsville, VA and Jerry Hunley, Gate City, VA; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Annis Reed and husband, Roy, Culpeppers, VA; brothers, William Cecil Hunley and wife, Kelly, Alexandria, VA and Gary Hunley and wife, Patricia, Weber City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at House of Refuge. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at the House of Refuge with Rev. Gary Hunley officiating. Toke Hensley Singers will provide music.

Graveside services will be following the services at Mann Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Matthew Hunley, Jack Hunley, Bubby Kilgore, Dallas Castle, Sr., Dallas Castle, Jr., Gary Hunley II, and Billy Ward will serve as pallbearers. Brandon Hunley, Nick Hunley, and Darvin Walls will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Hunley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Reverend Donald Hunley, Sr.