Peggy Fortner McConnell

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a faithful member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church for 51 years. She retired from Kingsport City Schools food services after more than 30 years.

Peggy was born on March 19, 1935 to Elmo & Juanita Fortner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 33 years, James McConnell; son-in-law Bill Kerney; sister Charlotte Fortner; brother Morgan Fortner; and nephew David Lynn Fortner.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters and sons-in-law Sandra & Ron Weaver, Jimmie & Bill Miller, Rhonda & Steve Vaughn; eight grandchildren Amy (Jon) Waters, Sarah (Kevin) Murdock, Pam (Randy) Majerus, Alyson (Tim) Engle, James (Amy) Miller, Steven (Keli) Vaughn, Scott (Beth) Vaughn, Jay (Keegan) Vaughn, and seventeen great-grandchildren (with another due to arrive in October); sister, friend, and caregiver Linda Dallas; brother Charles (Linda) Fortner, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

Affectionately known as “Mamaw Peggy” to many, she was well-known for making her famous pies, and spent many hours in the kitchen cooking for family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor David Smith and Pastor David Foster officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Garden of Faith at East Lawn Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Peggy’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Kiersten Harris with Avalon Hospice who went above and beyond to provide special care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Orebank Missionary Baptist Church ministries.

