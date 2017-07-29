Margaret Linda Harrison

She was born in Kingsport and was the daughter of the late Margaret Howard. Linda was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1962. She loved collecting antiques, watching “balcony” birds and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband Sherman. She is survived by her son Brent Harrison and his wife Greta of Sneedville, TN; daughter Tammy Hess and her husband David of Church Hill, TN; son Greg Harrison of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Laurel, Katie, Rachel and Walker; two sisters, three brothers; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her sister-in-law, Loretta Wilson for her graciousness to Linda during her extended illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Bays Mountain Park, 853 Bays Mountain Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Harrison family.