Jerry Lester “Mouse” Johnson

He was born and raised in Kingsport.

Mr. Johnson retired from AFG and operated a fruit stand on John B. Dennis for several years. He was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.

Mr. Johnson loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.,

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers..

Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Faye Johnson; daughter, Jerie Lynn Sandidge and husband, John; son, Chris Johnson; grandchildren, Kelsey Johnson, Kasie Sandidge and Logan Johnson; sister, Brenda Sisk and one niece and three nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Monday, July 31, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Shannon Powers officiating.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 12:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the gravesite at 12:20 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Dr., Kingsport, TN 37665.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses of Amedysis Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Jerry “Mouse” Johnson and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.