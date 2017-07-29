Howard G. Tennyson

He was drafted into the Korean War in December of 1950 at which time he joined the U. S. Air Force, and after basic training was sent directly to the 5th Air Force Headquarters, Bomber Wing, at an Air Base in Suwon, South Korea, where he remained for a year, returning to Patrick Air Force Base in Florida where he was discharged in November, 1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, three Bronze Stars and National Defense Service Medal for his service in the Korean War.

Mr. Tennyson graduated from Gadsden High School in 1950 and attended Jacksonville State College after returning home from Korea. Mr. Tennyson retired from the International Teamsters Union where he had worked as an officer, contract negotiator, business agent and organizer, for Local #612, Birmingham, AL, as Vice President; Local #549, Kingsport, TN, as President, and Local #728 in Atlanta, GA, as Business Agent, before retiring. He worked tirelessly in Alabama, Tennessee and Washington, DC for laws to pass that would benefit and help his members and the working men and women of this country. He was a member of Cloud’s Bend United Methodist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Lola Tennyson; sister Faye Watson; brother Earl Tennyson, Jr., and son Michael R. Tennyson.

Survivors include his wife and friend of forty-five years, Mary (Churchwell) Tennyson; son, James H. Tennyson, DDS, and wife June; daughters Teri Startley and husband Greg, and Karen Hogeland; step-son Mike Taylor; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother-in-law John H. Watson; two nieces and one nephew; special friends and neighbors at our beloved Cherokee Lake cabin.

Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services, 800 Truxton Drive, Kingsport, TN.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 11:30 am Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

The family is requesting, instead of flowers, donations to be made to the Volunteer Services, CLC Hospice and Patients Care at the James H. Quillen VA Hospital, Mountain Home, TN 37684, or the animal shelter of your choice.

Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the Tennyson family.