Helen M. Stallard

The wife of James C. Stallard (January 18, 1922 - May 31, 1992) for 51 years, Helen was preceded in death by her: parents Rufus M. and Louisa J. McClelland; brother Herbert J. McClelland, Sr.; parents-in- law Dewey H. Stallard, Sr. and Geneva Jane W. Stallard; brothers- and sisters-in-law; D. H. Stallard, Jr. (Vivian C.), Frank W. Stallard, Don E. Stallard (Carol T.), and Kenneth Sloat; niece Tammie S. Atkins; and faithful assistant and companion for more than fifty years, Eula Mae Brown Wright.

Survivors include: James R. and Joan B. Stallard (son and daughter-in-law), Ann Stallard (daughter), Evelyn M. Sloat (sister); sisters-in law Clara H. McClelland and Mary E. Stallard; nieces Helen Sloat and Mary Jean Shannon (Bruce), Jane S. Shubin (Greg), Karin Stallard (Tom Smith), and Doris Lee S.

LeMoyne; nephews Dennis M. McClelland (Rebecca), Herbert J. McClelland, Jr. (Janet), Michael Stallard (Carol); Kent Stallard (Richi), and Will Stallard (Grace); first cousin Mary Alice McClelland; chosen grandson Paul David Hibbitts, Jr. (Brentney); and many cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

A 1939 graduate of Shoemaker High School, Gate City, VA, Helen attended Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN to study nursing, but left after one term to marry her high-school sweetheart, Jim. Helen made a home for him and their two children, keeping an immaculate house and helping Jim, a Type I diabetic, stay healthy for forty years.

As a fulltime homemaker she made time to serve as a Cub and Girl Scout leader and for gardening, square dancing, numerous church activities, and volunteering for the SW Florida Nature Conservancy and the Naples Community Hospital. Helen was a constant promoter of education, helping fund college tuition for relatives and friends and serving on the Board of Trustees of Emory and Henry College. She took civic responsibility seriously and after registering to vote at 21, never missed an opportunity to vote for candidates, not political parties. She was a life-long active member of the United Methodist Church wherever she resided, including Gate City, Pennington Gap, and Wise, VA, Naples, FL; and Stone Mountain, GA.

Helen, a striking, beautifully clad and groomed person, loved to shop with friends and family. A highly appreciated cook, she was famous for providing a feast for many as readily as a festive picnic at the beach. An accomplished seamstress, gardener, shell collector, and golfer, at 71 she began photographing sunsets, one of which was chosen for Naples Florida a Photographic Portrait, a book of the best images defining her winter hometown of 43 years. She delighted in being known as the “Sunset Photographer.”

Always ready for adventure, Helen and Jim traveled with their grown children on many trips to the western US and on trips with friends to other parts of the world including Italy, Greece and the Panama Canal. Helen delighted in a trip to London to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the World YWCA in 1994 and two trips to China with her daughter, Ann, where she climbed the Great Wall of China with gusto. She also traveled with her daughter-in-law, Joan, to biennial Soroptimist International conventions in Helsinki, Honolulu, and San Diego. Helen enjoyed many days on the St. Lawrence River in New York at the summer home of family friend, Pattie Rizzo, where she made apple butter, made more sunset pictures and played miniature golf.

In lieu of flowers, Helen requested that donations be made to Emory and Henry College, ATT: The Rufus M. McClelland Scholarship Fund, 30461 Garnand Drive, Emory, VA 24327.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Mountain Park United Methodist Church, Stone Mountain, Georgia later in the summer.