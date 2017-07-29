Freda Gott Correll

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a 1953 graduate of Lynn View High School. Freda worked at Grossett & Dunlap and for 30+ years at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a longtime active member of Oakwood Forest Christian Church and Dorchas Circle. Freda was a friend to many, she enjoyed traveling, and she was well known for her good cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Hassie Gott, and sisters, Darlene Dougherty and Phyllis Rogers.

Freda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clyde Correll; daughters, Teresa East and husband Todd, and Robin Roller and husband, Kent; son, Chad Correll and wife, Beth all of Kingsport; 5 grandchildren, Rachel, Carson, Skylar, Hayden and Spencer; 2 step-grandchildren, Kent and Stephanie; nephews, Hal Dougherty and wife, Donna, Walter Dougherty and wife, Nancy, and Doug Rogers and wife, Marsha; and lifelong friends, Janice and Suzi Hill, and Angela Hamilton Armetta.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Marlin Jaynes, Minister and Ed Clevinger, Minister officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Oakwood Forest Christian Church, 1713 East Sevier, Kingsport, TN 37664.