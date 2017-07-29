The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Paul Blessing and Rev. Jason Radcliff officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Jennings family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble Point Church in care of Eula May Jennings, 423 Shaune Road, Gate City, VA 24251.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Frances Jennings.